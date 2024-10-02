Brytni Sarpy Returns to The Young and the Restless

Brytni Sarpy

Actress Brytni Sarpy (Dr. Elena Dawson) is making her way back to The Young and the Restless. Sarpy broke the news on her Instagram stories (now deleted) while she was at the show's studio saying:

Just popping in to say hello to the fam…

Yesterday Sarpy, who was last seen on Y&R in 2023, posted a picture on IG stories in which she reunited with her former General Hospital co-star Hayley Erin (Claire; Y&R), joking with fans about which characters they were. Both were on GH from 2015-2019 with Sarpy playing Valerie Spencer and Erin playing Kiki Jerome. Peep the two below.

She then added another video with her outside her dressing room where she mentioned the show's upcoming 13,000th episode and and later posted a video of her dressing room where a sign hung expressing how much Y&R misses Sarpy. See the video below.

It is not known how long Sarpy will be on the canvas, since Y&R has yet to announce her return or her first airdate.