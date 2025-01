Days of Our Lives icon Deidre Hall (Marlena) has broken her silence about the recent death of her beloved co-star Drake Hogestyn (John). The actress released a powerful statement to Access Hollywood about the man who played her love interest for so long:

For nearly 4 decades, Marlena Evans and I have loved the same man. Marlena’s John is an iconic hero, unfailingly rescuing her from all matter of villains. My acting partner was incredibly professional from the moment he entered the studio; flawless in his preparation and ready for any eventuality in any scene. He was gracious and kind to everyone, from the executive staff to the night crew. Drake loved what he did and adored and respected everyone with whom he did it. Having said that, we always knew that his two greatest loves were his family and the Yankees. Victoria and their children were truly the center of his life. Drake is dearly loved by everyone who ever knew him and he will be missed beyond measure. We will continue, as he always encouraged us, to swing for the fences.