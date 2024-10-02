Daytime Confidential Podcast Episode #1136: Daytime Loses a Icon and Legend in Drake Hogestyn

DC Confidential Media, Inc.

On episode 1136 of Daytime Confidential, Luke Kerr, Jillian Bowe and Joshua Baldwin dish the latest The Bold and the Beautiful, Days of Our Lives, General Hospital and The Young and the Restless headlines and storylines, including:

Taylor collapses on The Bold and the Beautiful.

Daytime and Days of Our Lives loses an icon and legend with the passing Drake Hogestyn. Sarah lies to save Brady and Xander.

Who had Jason and Anna kissing on their 2024 General Hospital bingo card? GH casts Van Hansis as Lucas.

The Young and the Restless celebrates the lead up to Sharon Case's 30th Anniversary by having Sharon Newman kill Heather.

Hoda Kotb is OUT as co-host of Today.

All this and more on the latest Daytime Confidential podcast!

