Former Days of Our Lives Costars Alison Sweeney and Victor Webster's New Hallmark Flick Airs Friday

Days of Our Lives grads Victor Webster (ex-Nicholas Alamain) and Alison Sweeney (ex-Sami Brady) are once again partnering up for Hallmark Movies & Mysteries in the latest A Hannah Swensen Mystery movie. The two will star in About A Sprinkle of Deceit: A Hannah Swensen Mystery (Previously called One Bad Apple: A Hannah Swensen Mystery). In this installment of the popular franchise, Hannah interacts with the fictional town of Lake Eden's prosecuting attorney Chad (Webster), as she solves the murder of a colleague while trying to clear her name.

Sweeney posted a little preview of the project on Instagram and enthused how great it was working with Webster again. The two previously worked together on two films in the Wedding Veil Trilogy on the Hallmark Chanel. Sweeney posted:

Always fun working with @iamvictorwebster and this adventure has some great twists and turns.

Webster takes over as Sweeney's leading man in the series from General Hospital's Cameron Mathison. A Sprinkle of Deceit: A Hannah Swensen Mystery airs Oct. 4 at 9 PM EST on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries