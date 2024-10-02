General Hospital's Tabyana Ali Stars in New Justin Baldoni Film

Tabyana Ali, Justin Baldoni Steven Bergman/AFF-USA.COM; Steven Bergman Photography

General Hospital star Tabyana Ali (Trina) is headed to the big screen. The actress is set to star in a new film called Empire Waist, which she shot before shooting to stardom as Port Charles' Trina. She told Soap Opera Digest:

I filmed it in 2021, right before I got General Hospital. It was written and directed by Claire Ayoub and produced by Justin Baldoni [ex-Graham Darros, Bold and Beautiful]. I play the role of Honor, who is part of the mean girl clique in this high school, but she is not the mean girl. She actually is a very free, vibrant, kind of silly young girl who just wants to have fun. But because of the friendship clique she’s in, she doesn’t really get the opportunity or chance to express herself so freely.

Of the experience filming the flick, Ali mused:

I don’t think we could have gotten a better cast and crew, honestly. The majority of the cast and crew were women, and to see all of these women doing what might technically be considered a ‘male-dominated sport [movie-making] and taking it on and running with it and thriving in it — it was just amazing to see. It felt like everyone was on the same wavelength and I really credit that to Claire because, as I said, she put so much heart and soul into that script that it literally transformed into something magical. I think her energy is just unworldly! She has to be an alien [laughs]. But from a planet of love! She is just an absolutely amazing person.

Ali shared her excitement at the film coming out, saying:

This is going to be my first time seeing it, too; I haven’t seen it since we shot it. And I’m just really excited to see what everybody thinks of it. I know they’ll like it. I know they’ll love it! I mean, it has won a lot of awards already [on the festival circuit], and I think that’s saying a lot.

Empire Waist is out now.