Skip to main content

General Hospital's Tabyana Ali Thanks Fans For Flowers Celebrating Her New Film

General Hospital star Tabyana Ali thanks fans for giving flowers for new flick.
Tabyana Ali

General Hospital's Tabyana Ali (Trina) is showing love to fans who are also showing her the love. Ali thanked fans for giving her flowers (literally) to celebrate her new flick, Empire Waist, which was released Sept. 27. A fan page of Ali's posted a video on X of the flowers given to her where the actress remarked:

RELATED: General Hospital's Tabyana Ali Stars in New Justin Baldoni Film

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

See the video below.

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

Tabyana Ali Justin Baldoni
General Hospital

GH's Tabyana Ali Stars in New Justin Baldoni Film

By Daytime Confidential StaffComment
Tabyana Ali
General Hospital

GH Actress Tabyana Ali Opens up About Racist Online Bullying

By Jillian BoweComment
Tabyana Ali
General Hospital

Movie Featuring General Hospital's Tabyana Ali to Premiere in September

By Daytime Confidential StaffComment
Tabyana Ali
General Hospital

General Hospital's Tabyana Ali Wishes Haters "Peace and Love"

By Jillian BoweComment