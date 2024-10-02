General Hospital's Tabyana Ali Thanks Fans For Flowers Celebrating Her New Film
General Hospital star Tabyana Ali thanks fans for giving flowers for new flick.
General Hospital's Tabyana Ali (Trina) is showing love to fans who are also showing her the love. Ali thanked fans for giving her flowers (literally) to celebrate her new flick, Empire Waist, which was released Sept. 27. A fan page of Ali's posted a video on X of the flowers given to her where the actress remarked:
RELATED: General Hospital's Tabyana Ali Stars in New Justin Baldoni Film
Scroll to Continue
Recommended Articles
See the video below.