General Hospital's Tabyana Ali Thanks Fans For Flowers Celebrating Her New Film

General Hospital star Tabyana Ali thanks fans for giving flowers for new flick.

Photo Credit: Disney/Ricky Middlesworth

General Hospital's Tabyana Ali (Trina) is showing love to fans who are also showing her the love. Ali thanked fans for giving her flowers (literally) to celebrate her new flick, Empire Waist, which was released Sept. 27. A fan page of Ali's posted a video on X of the flowers given to her where the actress remarked:

i appreciate and love y’all!

See the video below.