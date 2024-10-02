Kelly Monaco Claims General Hospital Firing Was "Retaliation"

General Hospital star Kelly Monaco (Sam McCall) is addressing her upcoming exit from the soap. People reports that, in an Instagram comment that has since been deleted, the GH veteran replied to someone saying:

What do you got concrete in your head she wasn’t fired she didn’t take the pay cut so she had to leave

Monaco chimed in, alleging:

‘No primary role’.. do your homework. When Billy Miller was fired, Sam’s storyline stopped. Stripping Sam of every characteristic she had. Something I worked for decades to build… Slowly dismantling her, into a character that I did not recognize, let alone the audience. Call it what you will… retaliation at it [sic] finest. I will give a proper statement. The truth will set you free.

ABC declined to make a comment to the magazine.