WATCH: Bridgerton Stars Tease Benedict and Sophie's Season 4 Romance (VIDEO)

Yerin Ha, Luke Thompson Gavin Bond/Netflix

Bridgerton Season 4 brought its two leads together to tease their characters' romance. Luke Thompson (Benedict) and Yerin Ha (Sophie) discussed slipping into their roles, and the show's upcoming season, with Shondaland.

What can fans expect from Benedict and Sophie's love story? Thompson said:

I think the main thing we can expect is a really nice mix of fairy tale and reality, I think. It's a fairy-tale love story, yes, but it’s also got the Bridgerton element of trying to tether it to some sort of reality as well. So we’ll see how that pans out!

Ha added:

I guess you can expect this emotional tug of war, this kind of push and pull between what their hearts desire and what society desires for them.

Asked how she'd describe Sophie, Bridgerton newcomer Ha used the phrase "prismatic," a metaphor for both before and after Sophie meets Benedict. She explained:

It’s like the property itself of the prism: Like when the light comes in, and then it goes into a rainbow.

Watch the segment below.