Skip to main content

WATCH: Bridgerton Stars Tease Benedict and Sophie's Season 4 Romance (VIDEO)

Yerin Ha and Luke Thompson open up
Yerin Ha, Luke Thompson

Yerin Ha, Luke Thompson

Bridgerton Season 4 brought its two leads together to tease their characters' romance. Luke Thompson (Benedict) and Yerin Ha (Sophie) discussed slipping into their roles, and the show's upcoming season, with Shondaland.

What can fans expect from Benedict and Sophie's love story? Thompson said:

RELATED: Bridgerton Showrunner Confirms Two-Year Gap Before Show's Fourth Season

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Ha added:

Asked how she'd describe Sophie, Bridgerton newcomer Ha used the phrase "prismatic," a metaphor for both before and after Sophie meets Benedict. She explained:

Watch the segment below.

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

Yerin Ha
Pop Confidential

Yerin Ha Joins Bridgerton Season 4 as Benedict's Love Interest

By Daytime Confidential StaffComment
Katie Leung, Bridgerton
Pop Confidential

Katie Leung on Her Bridgerton Season 4 Character: "I Think She's Absolutely Fabulous"

By Daytime Confidential StaffComment
Bridgerton
Pop Confidential

Netflix Period Romance Bridgerton Nabs Series-Best Opening Weekend

By Daytime Confidential StaffComment
Luke Newman, Nicola Coughlan
Pop Confidential

Bridgerton Season 3 to Focus on Colin and Penelope's Romance

By Carly SilverComment