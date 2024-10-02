WATCH: Days of Our Lives' Eric Martsolf and Christopher Sean Mourn Drake Hogestyn on Access Hollywood (VIDEO)

Hogestyn's onscreen sons remember working with the actor and more on DAYS.

Days of Our Lives stars Eric Martsolf (Brady Black) and Christopher Sean (Paul Narita) shared some of their fondest moments with their co-star Drake Hogestyn with Access Hollywood. In the wake of Hogestyn’s passing on Sept. 28, the duo, who played Hogestyn's onscreen sons Brady and Paul, opened up about their experiences with the actor on and off-camera and his final scene.

Martsolf discussed how privileged he felt filming the last scene Hogestyn shot, which aired on Sept. 9.

Martsolf recalled:

At the time that we shot it, I didn’t know that it was going to be his last scene. Nobody knew. In retrospect, it is an honor.

Sean revealed his favorite moments with Hogestyn took place on the DAYS set.

Absolutely love him as a father on television and a father in real life. We would literally spend hours hanging out on set.

See the two discuss more memories with the late actor below.