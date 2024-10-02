Wendy Williams on Diddy Sex Trafficking Investigation: "It’s About Time"

Former talk show host Wendy Williams continues to stand by her motto of “say it like you mean it,” when it comes to Sean “Diddy” Combs. Williams opened up about the mogul’s arrest for allegations of sex trafficking, transporting to engage in prostitution, and racketeering charges in a new interview with the Daily Mail. Those who listened to Williams during her 90s and 00s radio days will recall the self-proclaimed “Queen of All Media” was very vocal about Combs and the accusations. The two had a contentious relationship in the 90s when Williams publicly accused Combs of trying to destroy her career. She eventually left the New York City area due to his influence in the region. The two buried the hatchet years later and Combs appeared on The Wendy Williams Show.

When asked about Combs’ legal issues, Williams remarked: