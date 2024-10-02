Skip to main content

Wendy Williams on Diddy Sex Trafficking Investigation: "It’s About Time"

Former talk show host Wendy Williams speaks out on Diddy's sex trafficking allegations.
Diddy and Wendy Williams

Former talk show host Wendy Williams continues to stand by her motto of “say it like you mean it,” when it comes to Sean “Diddy” Combs. Williams opened up about the mogul’s arrest for allegations of sex trafficking, transporting to engage in prostitution, and racketeering charges in a new interview with the Daily Mail. Those who listened to Williams during her 90s and 00s radio days will recall the self-proclaimed “Queen of All Media” was very vocal about Combs and the accusations. The two had a contentious relationship in the 90s when Williams publicly accused Combs of trying to destroy her career.  She eventually left the New York City area due to his influence in the region. The two buried the hatchet years later and Combs appeared on The Wendy Williams Show

When asked about Combs’ legal issues, Williams remarked:

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

Wendy Williams, The Wendy Williams Show
Talk Shows

How You Doing?: Wendy Williams Gives Update on Health Status

By Jillian BoweComment
Wendy Williams
Talk Shows

Wendy Williams Talk Show to Use Guest Hosts In January

By Jillian BoweComment
Wendy Williams
Talk Shows

Wendy Williams on Health Rumors and Returning to Television: "Give Me Three Months"

By Jillian BoweComment
Wendy Williams, The Wendy Williams Show
Talk Shows

Wendy Williams Diagnosed With Aphasia and Frontotemporal Dementia

By Jillian BoweComment