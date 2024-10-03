Skip to main content

A Slew of Days of Our Lives Fan Favorites Heading Back to Salem

Days of Our Lives is bringing back several popular actors.
Charles Shaughnessy, Christie Clark, Victoria Konefal

The gang is back in town on Days of Our Lives. According to TV Insider, former DAYS stars Matthew Ashford (Jack Deveraux), Christie Clark (Carrie Brady), Thaao Penghlis (Tony DiMera), Leann Hunley (Anna DiMera), Victoria Konefal (Ciara Brady), Chandler Massey (Will Horton), Melissa Reeves (Jennifer Horton Deveraux), and Charles Shaughnessy (Shane Donovan) are all making a return.

The group recently visited the studio to shoot episodes that are slated to air in June 2025. They join fan favorites Peter Reckell (Bo Brady) and Kristian Alfonso (Hope Williams Brady), who are also slated to return in 2025. DAYS' executive producer Ken Corday said about the returns:

