The Bold and the Beautiful Recap: Taylor Agrees to Get a Second Opinion From Dr. Grace Buckingham

Ridge and Taylor embrace, and they get back to talking about her health. He notes how Li gave her the number of primo cardiologist. Taylor confirms saying Grace Buckingham is an amazing doctor. Ridge knows Grace as she is Paris’ mother. He’s thrilled as she is the best of the best. Ridge grabs his phone to make the call but Taylor isn’t as enthused. She thinks all that will happen is the amazing Dr. Buckingham will confirm she’s dying. Ridge tells her to stop the negative talk as he’s not willing to accept her fatal diagnosis from one doctor. Ridge remembers last year, as we all do, when Eric was given a death sentence but was brought back from the brink by Finn and Bridget. He believes Grace will do the same for Taylor. She smiles lovingly at Ridge as he says they both have to fight.

The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) Spoilers: Ridge Demands Answers About Taylor’s Health

