Days of Our Lives Recap: Holly Smacks Sophia and Loses Tate

Ashley Puzemis

On today’s Days of Our Lives recap:

Titan: Xander is seething thinking about how Brady is going to pay for his crimes. Eric arrives and Xander tries to get him gone. Eric takes a seat and says they need to chat. He wants to know what Xander was doing in his parent’s house standing over his unconscious brother.

Xander says he went to the penthouse to tell Brady he was going to make him pay. Eric wonders how Brady ended up smashed out of his mind. Xander says the door was unlocked and he found Brady in that condition right before the police busted in to arrest him.

Eric believes Brady wasn’t drinking the night before and recounts the story of the man he ran into who pricked his hand. The next thing he knew he was home and blacked out. Eric thinks Xander hired a thug (or a goon) to do his dirty work. Xander plays dumb and then asks Eric what exactly he thinks he was planning. Eric doesn’t play along and warns him to stop messing with his family. Xander tells him to get out and Eric exits.

Salem PD – Interrogation Room: Tate arrives to visit Brady and they talk about the night of his arrest. Brady insists he wasn’t drunk. Tate doesn’t understand but he doubles down saying something else knocked him out. He promises he wasn’t drinking. Tate relents saying he believes his father and is completely supporting him. Brady knows he deserves to be punished but feels badly both of his parents are going to be in prison.

Brady asks about Holly and Tate explains a bit about their tension. He goes on to say how he caught her searching through Brady’s room. Tate goes on to say he caught her in Brady’s briefcase and Holly admitted what she was doing. He’s furious and can’t even stand to look at Holly. Further, he thinks Holly is working with EJ to take his father down. Brady thinks EJ is weaponizing Holly’s anger and thinks Tate should cut her a break. They say they love each other and Tate makes his exit.

DiMera Mansion – Living Room: Kristen storms in and confronts EJ about arresting Brady. EJ informs her Sarah remembered what happened. Kristen believes Sarah is lying through her teeth. She finds it suspect Sarah suddenly had a total recall just after Brady was released. EJ insists Sarah isn’t like Kristen and is a stand up citizen. Kristen reminds EJ that Sarah lied twice about the paternity of her children.

Kristen says Brady going to prison will break Rachel’s heart but all he cares about is getting back at Eric. She says it’s his own fault Nicole left him for Eric and left for Paris. EJ doesn’t care and says he’s going to do everything he can to make Brady pay. Kristen has other plans and makes a swift exit.

Park: Fiona takes a seat and asks Sarah about her memory of the accident. Fiona says she knows Sarah was lying. Sarah is confused and wonders why Fiona is questioning her memory. Fiona says she overheard Sarah tell Xander she lied to the police. Sarah admits she’s a lying liar who lies to stop Xander from killing Brady. Fiona tears up and says everything is her fault as she’s hurt everyone. Sarah is confused but Fiona reiterates she’s to blame for everything.

Fiona explains she was with Brady just before he drank and ran her over. She should have seen the signs and taken him to a meeting. Fiona cries and asks her forgiveness. Sarah says she couldn’t have known. She hates lying to the police but is ok with Brady facing the consequences of his actions.

Fiona tells Sarah how much she means to her and says she’s the only reason she came to Salem and now has a relationship with her son. She tells Sarah she loves her and the two embrace.

Horton Square: Sophia runs into Holly and asks her about her new job… as the DA’s new teen detective (I. LOVE. HER.). Holly thinks Sophia is petty and vindictive, but Sophia says she heard all the details from Tate. She’s also certain EJ put her up to it. She goes on to say Tate has been confiding in her a lot lately. Holly says she’s angry because of her aunt’s condition and was only trying to help her get justice. She knows Sophia has been trying to steal Tate from her. Sophia says she doesn’t have to steal Tate as Holly is handing him over on a silver platter. She turns the knife saying since Holly isn’t putting out she’s only too happy to get Tate into bed to satisfy the urges he’s so clearly feeling. With that, Holly hauls off and slaps the fool out of Sophia, just as Tate walks up.

Tate rushes over to Sophia to make sure she’s ok. Tate confronts Holly who says Sophia started it. Tate doesn’t understand why she would ever hit someone. Sophia admits she did start their argument. Tate defends Sophia who doubles down saying she did start the argument but was so mad about what Holly did to him and his dad. She goes on to say when she confronted Holly about breaking into Brady’s room, she just hauled off and slapped her. Holly calls her a liar but Tate tells her to stop, saying she’s caused enough damage. He says he’s done and Holly asks if he’s breaking up with her.

Salem PD – Interrogation Room: Kristen shows up to see Brady and says she could just throttle EJ. Brady understands but says he’s getting what he deserves. Kristen worries about Rachel but Brady says she has so many people to support her. Kristen begs him to fight and says she can’t stand by and watch this happen. She says she has a plan to make Sarah disappear… it wouldn’t be the first time. Brady tells Kristen to calm down and let justice work. Kristen says no dice as both she and their daughter need him. She declares her love and says she’s doing what’s necessary to save him. With that, she exits.

Endings

Holly says she gets it. They’re done. She tells Tate and Sophia they deserve each other and exits.

Sarah tells Fiona they’re conversation needs to stay between them. Fiona agrees it will be their secret… as Eric listens in.

Xander pulls his gun out of a drawer and contemplates what will happen if the justice system fails.

EJ arrives to chat with Brady, who has no interest in talking. EJ pays him no mind and asks about his visit with Kristen. EJ says thanks to Sarah’s memory recall, Brady is certain to go to prison.

Kristen sits in the DiMera living room talking to Stefano. She knows John was his sworn enemy but knows, were he alive, he would help her save Brady. She gets weepy as she contemplates the situation. Just then, Dr. Rolf pops out of the tunnels.

