Days of Our Lives Recap: Will Dr. Rolf’s Scientific Tomfoolery Heal Sarah and Save Brady?

Richard Wharton

On today’s Days of Our Lives recap:

Horton Square: Sophia places her hand on Tate’s shoulder as they both watch Holly exit the square. She tells Tate she’s sorry but he is skeptical. Sophia says she does feel badly because she knows how hard he fought for his relationship with her former BFF. She thinks, after trying to gather evidence against his father, Tate’s better off without her.

Sophia leans in reminding Tate how Holly has been causing problems for him and his family for quite a while. She makes mention of how long it took her former BFF to come clean about taking drugs, leaving him with charges and incarcerated for quite some time. She apologizes for making things worse and offers to go for a walk so he’s not alone. With that, the duo exits the square arm in arm.

Titan: Xander hold his piece as an alarmed Maggie walks in. He covers saying as the head of Titan and Victor’s son there’s always a target on his back. Maggie rolls her eyes and backs down. She says she wants him to drop his vendetta against Brady. He minimizes his feelings about Brady but Maggie counters with Fiona’s confession about Xander and his great big bat. She thinks it’s time for him to focus on his family and leave vengeance behind.

Xander says he’s been spending as much time with Sarah as he can. Maggie wants him to be there for Sarah emotionally, which means leaving his anger for Brady behind. Xander is impacted by Maggie’s words and admits he feels helpless in the face of Sarah’s pain. She tells Xander it’s time to let go of his quest for justice.

Xander says he’s also been spending his time talking to doctor’s about Sarah’s possible recovery. Unfortunately, he’s come up empty. Maggie thinks it’s time to face the reality that Sarah’s paralysis is permanent. Even so, she will have a full life with Xander and Victoria supporting Sarah. Xander promises to put his full attention on his wife.

Salem PD – Interrogation Room: Marlena arrives to see Brady and says she and John are worried about him. Brady feels terrible about how his actions have impacted everyone. Marlena stops him and says she and his father love him and will always be there to support him.

Marlena asks why EJ was visiting and Brady says he simply came to turn the knife. They chat about Kristen and how she disappeared his car. Brady says she continues to try to do whatever she can to free him. Marlena asks but Brady thinks it’s best if she doesn’t have knowledge of her potential plan.

Brady thinks it’s better to be fighting with rather than against Kristen. Further, she’s now willing to revisit Rachel’s custody. Marlena thinks Kristen’s feelings for Brady are her ulterior motive. Brady says she admitted her love for him and, despite all he knows, is still drawn to her. Marlena asks if Brady is in danger of falling off the Kristen wagon. He says he’s not but none of it matters since he’s going to prison.

Marlena reminds Brady how Eric had to live with his actions killing Daniel. He found other ways to cope even after his incarceration. Brady appreciates her support, and Marlena reminds him just how much she and John love him.

DiMera Mansion – Living Room: Kristen reminds Dr. Rolf he’s wanted for many crimes and should be careful. He’s aware but says he has news which had to be delivered in person. Dr. Rolf says he’s had a breakthrough that will make her and the entire board a ton of cash.

Kristen reads the proposal but doesn’t have the energy to weed through all the scientific jargon. He pushes saying it’s the scientific discovery of the century and could make the company millions or even billions (Oh Dr. Rolf, what have you done?). She just can’t make time to listen and explains about Brady’s impending legal issues. Dr. Rolf can’t believe she’s being so short-sighted because of her obsession with Brady. He says Stefano also had his obsession with Marlena but could multi-task. Kristen relents and sits back for an explanation of the discovery.

Dr. Rolf mentions the powerful prisms and the healing orchid. He was able to work from his notes to create a serum with incredibly regenerative properties, even for failed organs or dying tissue. Kristen gets a light in her eyes and asks about a spinal cord injury. Dr. Rolf isn’t certain but wonders why she’s asking. Kristen explains about Sarah and Dr. Rolf says he can look at the serum to see if it’s possible.

Kristen wants Dr. Rolf to get to work right away. He wonders what her ulterior motive is but Kristen tells him to get to work or lose his funding.

Brady Pub Alley: Holly is crying on a bench when Eric approaches. She tells him to scram, but he offers his support. Holly gets in his face and tells him about breaking up with Tate, which is all his fault. Eric is rightfully confused, and she explains how Tate continues defending Eric and Brady. Eric tries to play nice but Holly is done with his fatherly concern.

Eric says both he and Nicole love her. Holly wonders why she’s so far away if she cares so much. Eric says she’s dealing with Jude’s illness but wonders if she wants to visit Paris. Holly wants no part of making things easy for her mother and has no desire to head overseas or even talk to her. Eric urges Holly to give Nicole a chance to explain why she hid the truth about Daniel for all those years.

Park: Tate wonders why Holly is always so focused on hating Sophia. He can’t believe she would resort to decking her. Sophia flashes back to their recent argument and the smack upside the head. Sophia confesses Holly only hit her because she confessed her feelings for him. Sophia says she wants to move forward with total honesty and no deception (giggle). Tate thanks Sophia for her honesty and says how sorry he is Holly hit her. They laugh a bit about nosy parents before Sophia asks if everything is cool with the two of them. Tate says he’s glad to know about Sophia’s feelings as she should never hold anything back. With that, she kisses him.

Previous Days of Our Lives (DAYS) Recap: Holly Smack Sophia and Loses Tate

Endings

Eric says Nicole needs and misses Holly. She’s not convinced as she so quickly left her behind. Eric urges her to go to Paris and says he’ll pay for the ticket. A teary-eyed Holly gives in and agrees to go.

Tate pulls back from the kiss and awkwardly says he’s not ready to move on. Sophia feigns ignorance and admits her embarrassment. Tate says everything is good and quickly makes his exit. A very smug Sophia watches him walk away.

Dr. Rolf tells Stefano how Kristen doesn’t quite appreciate his brilliance as much as he once did.

Kristen walks into Xander’s office and says she’s there to help him.

Marlena wonders how Kristen intends to “help” Brady. He says not to worry but Marlena knows better.

Kristen fills Xander in on Dr. Rolf’s new serum and he is very intrigued. Kristen says, after Dr. Rolf tinkers with the formula, it’s all his… but only if Brady goes free.

Keep checking back for the latest Days of Our Lives recaps!