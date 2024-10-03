Skip to main content

DAYS' Stacy Haiduk on Kristen: "I Don't Think She Ever Really Got Off The Brady Train"

DAYS' Stacy Haiduk talks Kristen's pledge to save Brady.
Kristen DiMera, Brady Black, Days of Our Lives

Stacy Haiduk and Eric Martsolf

Days of Our Lives’ Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) isn’t about to let her child’s father, Brady (Eric Martsolf), rot in prison. Viewers know that when Kristen loves, she loves forever and hard. Although she is not currently romantically involved with Brady, she’s determined to keep him from doing time for Sarah's (Linsey Godfrey) hit-and-run. So what will Salem’s vicious diva do, and does this mean she wants Brady back? Soap Opera Digest spoke with Haiduk to get the 411.

What makes Kristen so sure Brady isn't responsible for the good doctor's horrible accident and that Sarah isn't being truthful about what happened? Haiduk stated:

Sarah girl, sounds like Kristen wants her lick back over Rachel (Finley Rose Slater)! While Brady is moved by Kristen's support he still doesn't want her to do anything crazy to save him. Famous last words. Will Kristen abide by Brady's wishes? Haiduk stated:

