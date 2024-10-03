DAYS' Stacy Haiduk on Kristen: "I Don't Think She Ever Really Got Off The Brady Train"

Stacy Haiduk and Eric Martsolf

Days of Our Lives’ Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) isn’t about to let her child’s father, Brady (Eric Martsolf), rot in prison. Viewers know that when Kristen loves, she loves forever and hard. Although she is not currently romantically involved with Brady, she’s determined to keep him from doing time for Sarah's (Linsey Godfrey) hit-and-run. So what will Salem’s vicious diva do, and does this mean she wants Brady back? Soap Opera Digest spoke with Haiduk to get the 411.

Soap Opera Digest: Would you say Kristen is back on the Brady train or is it more accurate to say that she never really got off it? Stacy Haiduk: I don’t think she ever really got off the Brady train [laughs]. But she had to take a back seat for a while, because he had to be with whoever he needed to be with. Kristen might not like it, but she let him. You know, let the man do what he needs to do. He’ll come around at some point. I always saw it as, “Just do what you need to do, but in the end, I will be here.”

What makes Kristen so sure Brady isn't responsible for the good doctor's horrible accident and that Sarah isn't being truthful about what happened? Haiduk stated:

I think she knows that Sarah is not telling the full truth, because she also knows that Sarah kidnapped [Kristen’s daughter] and took her to France. Kristen was not happy about that, and she’s going to remember that for the rest of her life. Kristen also knows that Brady wouldn’t do something like that. Even though she might put a few digs into him about it, deep down she doesn’t believe that that is what happened. And if it did, she’ll take care of it. She’ll make sure that she can protect Brady in any way possible.

Sarah girl, sounds like Kristen wants her lick back over Rachel (Finley Rose Slater)! While Brady is moved by Kristen's support he still doesn't want her to do anything crazy to save him. Famous last words. Will Kristen abide by Brady's wishes? Haiduk stated: