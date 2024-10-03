Skip to main content

General Hospital's Ron Hale Dead at 78

Ron Hale, who played Sonny's (Maurice Benard) father Mike Corbin on General Hospital from 1995-2010, has died at age 78.

Deadline reports that the actor passed away on August 27 in St. George, South Carolina.  

The soap veteran also played Roger Coleridge on Ryan's Hope, Jim Abbott on Love Is A Many Splendored Thing, and Walt Driscoll on Search for Tomorrow

Billy Warlock, who worked with Hale when he played A.J on GH, broke the news to the soap community via a post on X, saying, "My dear friend Ron Hale has passed away. Ron was an amazing talent and an even better friend. I will miss you."

