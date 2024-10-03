Romy Park Thinks The Bold and The Beautiful's Don Diamont is "Exceptional"

Photo by Sean Smith. Courtesy of Bell-Phillip Television Prods

The Bold and the Beautiful's Poppy isn't having an easy year. First she thought she found her baby daddy and boyfriend in Bill, then she was locked up for murdering her daughter's true father, Tom (Clint Howard), and his co-worker Hollis (Hollis W. Chambers). Then, said daughter Luna (Lisa Yamada) was revealed to be the real culprit behind the slayings, and now her romance with Dollar Bill seems to have stalled. Poppy's world may be dark now, but her portrayer Romy Park says working with Don Diamont (Bill) is anything but.

In an interview with Soap Opera Digest, Park sang Diamont's praises:

I think he’s exceptional. I adore him.

Park also revealed how the legendary actor has made a positive impact on her by giving her self-esteem a jolt with his words of affirmation when running lines or shooting scenes. Park stated:

There are some times when I’m looking at a script or a scene, and I say, ‘I really don’t understand this.’ I can be really hard on myself as an artist because I always want to bring 110 percent. And if I feel like I can’t, I will beat myself down to a pulp. And Don has been right there to just kind of pick me up and say, ‘Don’t focus on that. You’re doing a great job.’ And then he will talk me through something and will say, ‘You know, from being [at B&B for so long], I can tell you that this is the best way to go about this situation for X, Y, and Z.’ I feel like I really trust him. I really do.

How did Park feel about being Diamont's love interest? According to the actress: