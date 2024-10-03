The Young and the Restless Recap: Daniel Identifies Heather’s Dead Body

Michael Graziadei

On today’s The Young and the Restless recap:

Daniel meets up with Phyllis and Summer at Crimson Lights. They’re thrilled but surprised to see him two days in a row. He mutes their reaction saying he doesn’t have good news. He asks if either of them have heard from Heather. Daniel doesn’t understand as it seems she’s just gone.

Nicholas arrives at Sharon’s house and is greeted by Faith. He’s there to see both her and Sharon. Faith notes she’s not yet awake but is worried as it’s not like her to sleep in. Just then, a very peppy Sharon walks in with a tray of goodies saying she has a lot to do!

Later in the episode, Daniel gets a call saying the police think they found Heather’s body in the river. When he goes to the morgue, Daniel’s worst nightmares are confirmed. Heather is dead, dead, dead.

