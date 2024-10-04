Skip to main content

The Bold and the Beautiful Recap: Grace Promises Answers for Taylor and Ridge

The Bold and the Beautiful Recap for October 3, 2024
On today's The Bold and the Beautiful recap:

Ridge and Taylor are meeting up with Dr. Grace Cunningham for a second opinion. She’s giving Taylor an enzyme test and Ridge asks if the test will help clear things up. Dr. Cunningham says the test will tell her if Taylor had a heart attack and what kind of damage has been done. She promises the results will be fast and they’ll have answers today. Grace asks if Taylor is ready, and Ridge encourages her as they will finally have answers. He promises to support her every step of the way. With that, Taylor exits with Dr. Cunningham and leaves Ridge to stew in his own juices.

