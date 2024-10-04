Perkie’s Observations: Sam Reads Jason and Makes Nice With Dante on General Hospital

Kelly Monaco, Dominic Zamprogna

Liz and Lucky share a hug, and Lucky tells her about the operation with Sidwell and downplays everything. Liz reminds him to make sure Aiden thinks he was gone for important reasons and not just because he didn't want to be home. She asks Lucky to handle Aiden with care and doesn't want Aiden to assume his father will stick around.

Curtis questions Marshall about going on tour and not telling him. Marshall says he's not taking the gig, but Curtis doesn't understand why. Marshall says he made a commitment to run The Savoy, but Curtis says he can get someone to run it. Marshall says Aurora is his future and owes him. Curtis insists his father go so Marshall agrees.

Ava says she may need to take a step back from the gallery and wants Trina to pick up the slack. Trina says she's going back to school to reclaim her life. Ava tells her not to feel pressured into anything.

Ric and Heather discuss her case and how her cobalt levels were not lower after the hip replacement. Heather says she wasn't born a serial killer and feels different. She thinks things have changed and needs to fight.

Molly visits with Alexis and tells her not to let herself get sent to prison for Sonny. Molly says the best defense is to point the finger at the real killer, but Alexis says they need to find the gun to prove it wasn't her.

Molly says Alexis is putting her future on the line for Kristina. She says Kristina needs to take responsibility for her actions. Alexis says Kristina is suffering postpartum depression and post traumatic stress and needs to protect her.

Portia runs into Brad and is not happy to see him. Brad says Terry gave him a chance and doesn't understand why Portia cares. Portia says Brad isn't a responsible person, but swears he'll be the perfect employee.

Heather talks to Alexis about her case and how the lab results don't support their case. Alexis tells her to have more tests run

Ric heads to the gallery to talk to Ava about her case andthe two discuss Heather. Ric gets a text that the lab tests he repeated have different results than those from the hospital. Ric wonders if the hospital lab used the wrong information, but Ava says it might have been on purpose. Ava says an enemy of Heather’s could be responsible.

Jason talks to Lulu. Dante finds him and thanks him for what he did for her. Jason runs into Sam who tells him to talk to Danny. He apologizes for not talking to Sam before he left. Sam says she should have known he would leave as that's who he is.

Liz and Lucky get to the hospital for more tests. Liz hugs Jason and thanks him. Sam tells Dante she's cleared things up with Jason.

