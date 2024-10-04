Perkie’s Observations: Lucky Unironically Asks Sonny for Parenting Advice on General Hospital

Jonathan Jackson

On today’s General Hospital recap:

Brook Lynn gets a call from the school to pick up Violet because she hit a boy in her class. Violet tells them the boy was a bully who called her father a drunk. She's sorry she hit him but explains what happened and how mad she got.

Brook Lynn and Chase discuss what to do but decide they just need to teach Violet how to deal with bullies. Brook Lynn gets a call they need to meet with the principal.

Ric tries to figure out who on the hospital staff would want to make sure Heather stays in prison. Ava tries to convince him otherwise, but Ric sees through it and asks who she's protecting. Ava denies it, but Ric is certain it's someone she cares for.

Lucky pays Sonny a visit and the two discuss Luke. Lucky thinks his father would be upset he stayed away so long while Sonny disagrees. Lucky admits he hasn't seen Aiden yet and wonders if his son would even want to see him. Sonny tells him to show up for his son.

Lucky and Isaiah reunite, happy to see each other. The two get caught up and Lucky brings up Lulu's surgery. Isaiah tells him about the risk of transplant surgery.

Carly is thrilled when Lucas shows up on her doorstep, having moved back home. Lucas mentions how he's now ready to be Wylie's uncle and wants what's best for him. He asks what's going on with her and Sonny, but Carly deflects.

Lucas meets with Terry and says he's ready for a fresh start. Terry tells him Brad was rehired so Lucas heads to the lab to see him. Lucas says they'll only talk regarding work and wants nothing else to do with him, ever.

Trina finds Gio playing the violin in front of Bobbie's and the two discuss him playing for the gallery. Gio wants nothing to do with the gallery or Ava which upsets Trina, who storms off. When Josslyn arrives and Gio updates her, she convinces the two to stop fighting. Gio agrees to play at the gallery.

Ava heads to the hospital to talk to Portia about Heather. Ava tells her Ric ran four tests and the messed up one was from the hospital. Ava tells her Ric thinks someone tampered with the results, like her.

Portia claims she wouldn't give up everything to get back at Heather, but Ava says she'd do anything to protect her child. Ava says Trina doesnt' need to see her mother's career tanked because Portia did something to protect her. Portia continues to deny it, but Ava says others will realize it was her and she'll need help.

Portia says Brad is back and is suspicious of her. Ava tells her not to try to cover her tracks nor make it into a big deal. Ava says she'll handle Ric and keep him away from her. Portia says they need to stop Ric from getting Heather out of prison. Ava gets a call from Ric that he filed a motion that could get Heather's conviction overturned.

Carly talks to Sonny about the case and how Alexis is caught in the cross hairs. Sonny mentions hiring Martin to get Alexis out. Carly says she's on Sonny side but needs to know how they're going to protect Alexis. Carly asks if he has a plan, and Sonny says everyone can be protected if they find the gun Alexis threw away. He says if they don't find the gun, he'll turn himself in.

