Heather Tom Added to Writing Team of The Bold and the Beautiful

Heather Tom joins The Bold and the Beautiful's writing team.
Heather Tom

You can now add "writer" to Heather Tom's (Katie Logan) ever-expanding resume. The actress recently revealed she has joined The Bold and the Beautiful's writing team. During an interview on Michael Fairman TV's YouTube channel, Tom, joined by co-star Don Diamont (Bill Spencer), told viewers:

In addition to writing for B&B, Tom is one of the soap's directors. She's the second actor to perform scriptwriting duties; her co-star Lawrence Saint-Victor (Carter Walton), is also part of the show's writing team. See what Diamont has to say about his co-star's writing and what's to come for Bill and Katie below.

