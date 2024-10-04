Heather Tom Added to Writing Team of The Bold and the Beautiful

You can now add "writer" to Heather Tom's (Katie Logan) ever-expanding resume. The actress recently revealed she has joined The Bold and the Beautiful's writing team. During an interview on Michael Fairman TV's YouTube channel, Tom, joined by co-star Don Diamont (Bill Spencer), told viewers:

I’m directing more episodes. I’m actually also writing (for the show). So I just finished my third script. That’s kind of a new development.

In addition to writing for B&B, Tom is one of the soap's directors. She's the second actor to perform scriptwriting duties; her co-star Lawrence Saint-Victor (Carter Walton), is also part of the show's writing team. See what Diamont has to say about his co-star's writing and what's to come for Bill and Katie below.