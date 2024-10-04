The Young and the Restless Recap: Dead Cameron Advises Sharon Prison Orange Is Not Her Color

Linden Ashby, Sharon Case

On today's The Young and the Restless recap:

Sharon is sitting in her chair at the house confronting dead Cameron. She yells at him because he promised she could pull this criminal activity off without getting caught. Dead Cameron tells Sharon to cool her jets, but she is unmoved. He tells her that she covered her tracks and is all good. Sharon screams, “why did they have to find her?” A calm, dead Cameron says no one can control the river currents (giggle). Sharon can’t imagine what she’s supposed to do next. Dead Cameron says she will do what she’s always done and stay calm unless she wants to be caught. Sharon questions his logic but dead Cameron says she needs to keep her cool because orange is really not her color.

Previous The Young and the Restless (Y&R) Recap: Daniel Identifies Heather's Dead Body

