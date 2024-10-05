The Bold and the Beautiful Recap: Dr. Buckingham Tells Taylor She’s Dying From a Broken Heart

Cassandra Creech

On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap:

Liam and Steffy are chatting in the Forrester main office. Liam says Kelly talks constantly about Taylor and thinks she idolizes her grandmother. Steffy thinks their daughter is adorable and loves seeing her with Taylor. She thinks her mother wants to spend as much time with her grandchildren as possible.

Ridge is trying to understand “broken heart syndrome.” He asks Dr. Buckingham if that diagnosis is actually a real thing. She says she needs to run more tests but is confident of the diagnosis. Ridge wonders why the specialist in Europe didn’t come to the same conclusion. Dr. Buckingham thinks the specialist would have ruled out heart failure had he more information. Taylor interrupts everyone saying Dr. Buckingham is absolutely incorrect about her diagnostic assessment.

The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) Spoilers: Grace Promises Answers for Taylor and Ridge

What did you think of today’s episode? Sound off in the comments! Watch the video clip below and keep checking back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful recaps!