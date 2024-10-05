Days of Our Lives Promo: Eric Fingers Fiona as the Drunk Driver Who Ran Down Sarah

Days of Our Lives Promo for the week of October 7-11, 2024

Greg Vaughan, Serena Scott Thomas

Here's the latest Days of Our Lives spoiler promo:

This week in Salem, lives could be changed, lives could be taken, and steamy sexiness could ensue. Let’s get into it…

Does She Take a Risk? Xander (Paul Telfer) tells Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) about Dr. Rolf’s (Richard Wharton) serum but she finds it suspect. He thinks would be worth the risk if it meant she could walk again.

Will She Die? In Body & Soul world, Johnny (Carson Boatman) tells Hattie (Deidre Hall) to get on the elevator and fall down the shaft. Hattie (or maybe Charlemagne De La Croix) looks up and says she doesn’t want to die.

What Will He See? Seth Burns (Ken Colquitt) (or Blake Lamoray) tells Johnny he might not want to go into a hospital room… cut to him opening the door and seeing some folks up in the bed.

Hey Zaddy: Stephanie (Abigail Klein) opens her apartment door and smiles at the sight of a shirtless and sweaty Alex (Robert Scott Wilson) on the other side.

Will They or Won’t They? Chad (Billy Flynn) says, “Paris here we come.” The arrive in the most romantic city in the world and “Abigail” (AnnaLynne McCord) says, “what if we get married?” Cut to the duo engaging in a kiss.

Will He or Won’t He? Mark (Jonah Robinson) is visiting Clyde (James Read) at Statesville. He has a horrified look on his face when he realizes Clyde wants him to kill Chad.

Can She Save Herself? Eric (Greg Vaughan) and Fiona (Serena Scott Thomas) are sitting at Small Bar. He looks at her and realizes she was with Brady the night of Sarah’s accident. He says, “you were the hit and run driver.”

What are you looking forward to next week? Sound off in the comments! Watch the video clip below and keep checking back for the latest Days of Our Lives spoiler promos!