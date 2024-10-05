Days of Our Lives Recap: Julie Begs Chad to Tell His Children the Truth

Susan Seaforth Hayes, Billy Flynn

On today’s Days of Our Lives recap:

University Hospital – Lobby: Rafe is walking around with his IV bag and chatting with Jada. He asks if she can pick him up as he’s being released.

University Hospital – Gabi’s Room: Stefan arrives with flowers and sits by Gabi’s bedside. He apologizes for their recent fight and says getting involved with Ava was a terrible mistake. Stefan says he loves and needs her and asks if they can reconcile.

Stefan says he fired Ava (again) and will do anything she asks if it means they can reunite. Just then, Gabi wakes up as Rafe calls out to her. He asks what she was dreaming about and she says it was nothing.

Gabi is thrilled her brother is up and around. Rafe tells her that he’s being released and can’t wait to go home and get back to work. He switches the topic and asks how she’s doing. Gabi says she’s good considering all Connie did to both of them. She blames herself for not being able to see how insane she was. Rafe says Jada informed him Connie is safely locked up in Bayview where she can’t hurt anyone (is there anyone else locked up in Bayview?). He asks about Stefan but Gabi says she couldn’t care less what happened to her philandering husband.

Rafe tells Gabi that Jada filled him in on all the details about Stefan and Ava. Gabi says learning about the affair was brutal but always knew Ava was trouble. They discuss the ins and outs of Rafe’s relationship with Ava. He understands Stefan hurt his sister but can’t understand why she would throw her marriage away based on one mistake. He reminds her how horrible it was when she thought Stefan was dead and how amazing their reunion was. He thinks there has to be a way for Gabi to get beyond.

Gabi says there are other issues to get beyond and says she slept with EJ. Rafe can’t imagine why she would do such a ridiculous thing. Gabi explains the Connie connection and he can’t believe she ever took that woman’s advice. Gabi explains she had to do something to get back at Stefan as she couldn’t stop thinking about her husband sleeping with Ava. Rafe wonders if sleeping with EJ actually made her feel better. Gabi admits it didn’t as she doesn’t think she will ever be able to get the images of Stefan’s affair out of her head.

Rafe gets a call from Jada saying she’s on her way. Gabi is thrilled her brother is getting sprung from the hospital. Rafe reminds Gabi she can come stay with him when she gets out. With that, he exits.

Horton Square: Aaron finds Felicity sitting at a table and she says she got off her shift early. He takes a seat, and they talk about how much they love their brother Mark and think their mom and dad would be so proud. Felicity says she wishes they hadn’t died. Aaron agrees and says he’s glad they have each other.

Park: Mark and “Abigail” discuss her recent recitation of wedding vows. He thinks it was a boss move and she explains how she found the vows at the mansion. She still feels badly for how she is manipulating Chad. Mark can’t imagine how hard this situation is for his sister, but she only cares about how hurt Chad will be when he realizes she’s not Abigail and has been fooling him this entire time. “Abigail” knows she has to get Chad to the altar soon or their mother is a dead woman.

Mark notes how hard it is for him to lie to Aaron and Felicity. Mark says he sometimes hears Felicity crying in her room talking to their mother about how much she misses her. “Abigail” says they can take heart they will be able to tell them the entire truth very soon (Did anyone else notice how “Abigail” referred to Felicity and Aaron’s mother like it wasn’t actually her mother?). They discuss how much they hate lying to their siblings just as Felicity and Aaron arrive on the scene.

Aaron says he was taking Felicity to feed the ducks and she hands Mark a bag from Sweet Bits. Mark says he was headed to the square when he ran into one of his patients and introduces her as Abigail Devereaux (Wait, I’m even more confused. Aaron and Felicity don’t know they have a sister? Now I’m wondering who Fake Abigail’s father is…). Felicity looks at “Abigail” and thinks she looks familiar.

Mark tells Felicity he thinks “Abigail” just has one of those faces. He tells his siblings he’ll see them at home for dinner. With that, Aaron and Felicity exit. “Abigail” can’t believe she saw her brother and sister after all this time and they didn’t know who she was. She understands all the plastic surgery would throw them off and then gets a call from Chad. He says they need to talk and asks her to head over to the Horton house.

Horton House: Chad is looking at his children’s drawings when Julie arrives on the scene wanting to have a little chat. Julie was in the attic and reports back about Charlotte looking through the mementos of his last marriage to Abigail. Julie is upset as Charlotte knows her mother is in heaven but wanted to call her. Julie explained there was no way to talk to the folks in heaven. She’s upset because her mother isn’t in heaven and Charlotte can actually talk to her. Julie thinks it’s time Chad tells Thomas and Charlotte their mother is alive.

Chad has wanted to tell the kids the truth since they discovered “Abigail” was alive, but she doesn’t want to tell anyone until she gets all her memories back. Chad agrees there is a greater risk in keeping the secret and decides to tell the kids. With that, Julie and Chad embrace.

The Bistro: EJ arrives and tells Stefan he’s suing him for defamation of character. Stefan is confused as to when he defamed him, and EJ says it’s all about him telling Paulina he was a part of Jude’s paternity switch. Stefan thinks EJ is delusional as the truth is the best defense against defamation. EJ agrees but wonders who will care when it becomes common knowledge he slept with Gabi. He promises to make Stefan look like nothing more than a vengeful cuckolded husband. That being said, he won’t file the suit if he agrees to sign an affidavit saying everything, he told Paulina was a lie.

Stefan signs the documents and makes EJ admit he only slept with Gabi once. EJ says what is true is Gabi did approach him for round two but he turned her down. That being said, he doubts Stefan will ever be able to get that image out of his head. With that, EJ makes his exit.

Endings

Mark looks at a picture on his phone of a woman holding a baby. He says, “don’t worry mom… we’re going to save you.” Just then, Felicity and Aaron return wondering why their brother is still there. He lies a bit and shifts the topic. Aaron asks about Mark’s “patient” and Felicity, once again, says she looked familiar.

“Abigail” arrives at the Horton house. She asks about the kids and Chad says Julie took them to Sweet Bits. Chad says when the children return he wants to tell them their mother is alive.

EJ gets a call from Rafe who calls him a “stupid son of a bitch” and warns him to stay away from Gabi and out of her marriage.

Stefan arrives in Gabi’s room with flowers. He says the flowers are not his and reads the card saying they're from the folks at Gabi Chic. Stefan says he just spoke to his lawyer and he’s filing for divorce..

