The Young and the Restless Recap: Sharon Probes Daniel and Lucy for Information About Heather’s Death

The Young and the Restless Recap for October 4, 2024
On today’s The Young and the Restless recap:

Summer and Chance are enjoying time together at the GCAC when Phyllis approaches. They immediately ask what’s wrong and Phyllis takes a seat. She says she has horrible news.

Sharon is speaking with Lucy and Daniel in the park. She tells them how sorry she is for their loss and hopes they accept her condolences. Sharon continues to talk when Daniel interrupts saying they are still trying to process Heather’s death. Sharon measures her words as she asks if they know what happened as she knows they found Heather in the river. Daniel says they’re not ready to talk about it. Lucy wonders why she’s asking so many questions as it sounds like she thinks her mother’s death wasn’t an accident. Daniel pulls Lucy close and says Heather’s death was an accident. Lucy can’t let it go and asks Sharon what she knows. 

Previous The Young and the Restless (Y&R) Recap: Dead Cameron Advises Sharon Prison Orange Is Not Her Color

What did you think of today's episode? Sound off in the comments!

