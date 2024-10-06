The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Carter and Hope Get All Hot and Bothered

The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers for the week of October 7-11, 2024

Lawrence Saint-Victor

Here’s the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers:

Will (Crew Morrow) shifts Liam’s thought process.

Hope (Annika Noelle) and Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) lock lips.

Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) really has trouble not blabbing about Taylor’s (Rebecca Budig) health issues.

Liam (Scott Clifton) and Hope chat about their history.

Liam plays Will’s wingman.

The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) Spoilers: Katie Confides Her Fears to Brooke

Taylor and Ridge have a serious discussion about revealing her health condition.

Carter keeps quiet about his building relationship with Hope.

Ridge offers Taylor a mindful and soothing way to heal.

Liam makes Hope an interesting offer.

Carter and Hope continue to engage in sexy lip locks.

