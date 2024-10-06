Days of Our Lives Spoilers: Fake Abigail Tries to Lockdown Chad With a Proposal
Here are the latest Days of Our Lives spoilers:
Eric (Greg Vaughan) and Melinda (Tina Huang) come to verbal blows over her role in Jude’s paternity scandal.
Fiona (Serena Scott Thomas) prepares herself for the consequences of possibly telling the truth.
Stefan (Brandon Barash) and EJ (Dan Feuerriegel) have a little chat about Gabi (Cherie Jimenez) and marriage.
Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) tries to take back implicating Brady but EJ refuses to allow it.
Mark (Jonah Robinson) is floored by Clyde’s (James Read) latest orders.
Abigail (AnnaLynne McCord) proposes to Chad (Billy Flynn).
Keep checking back for the latest Days of Our Lives spoilers!