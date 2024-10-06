Skip to main content

Days of Our Lives Spoilers: Fake Abigail Tries to Lockdown Chad With a Proposal

Days of Our Lives Spoilers for the week of October 7-11, 2024
AnnaLynne McCord, Billy Flynn

AnnaLynne McCord, Billy Flynn

Here are the latest Days of Our Lives spoilers:

Eric (Greg Vaughan) and Melinda (Tina Huang) come to verbal blows over her role in Jude’s paternity scandal.

Fiona (Serena Scott Thomas) prepares herself for the consequences of possibly telling the truth.

Stefan (Brandon Barash) and EJ (Dan Feuerriegel) have a little chat about Gabi (Cherie Jimenez) and marriage.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Previous Days of Our Lives (DAYS) Spoilers: Xander Reads Eric for Filth

Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) tries to take back implicating Brady but EJ refuses to allow it.

Mark (Jonah Robinson) is floored by Clyde’s (James Read) latest orders.

Abigail (AnnaLynne McCord) proposes to Chad (Billy Flynn).

Keep checking back for the latest Days of Our Lives spoilers!

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

IMG_3768
Days of Our Lives

DAYS Promo: Mark Tells Abigail it’s Time to Progress Their Plan

By Joshua BaldwinComment
IMG_4159
Days of Our Lives

DAYS Promo: Eric Fingers Fiona as the Drunk Driver Who Ran Down Sarah

By Joshua BaldwinComment
IMG_3968
Days of Our Lives

DAYS Promo: A Devastating Explosion Rocks Salem

By Joshua BaldwinComment
IMG_3782
Days of Our Lives

DAYS Spoilers: Gabi’s Offer Piques EJ’s Interest

By Joshua BaldwinComment