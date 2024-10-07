Answers Are Demanded on General Hospital

On General Hospital questions are being asked about some tough situations.

Steve Burton

This week on General Hospital, some residents of Port Charles are getting the answers to important questions. Anna (Finola Hughes) asks Jason (Steve Burton) what in the devil was up with that kiss he gave her (I wanna know too!). In Pentonville, Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) tells Sam (Kelly Monaco) that Kristina (Kate Mansi) can't say a word about the missing gun. Meanwhile, her middle child is discussing John's (Adam J. Harrington) murder with a yet-to-be-revealed individual.

Over at the hospital, Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst) and Terry (Cassandra James) receive Lucky's (Jonathan Jackson) test results. Will Cowboy be a donor match for his baby sister?

Watch the promo below!