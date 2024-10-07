Skip to main content

The Bold and the Beautiful Recap: Ridge Keeps Taylor’s Broken Hearted Death Sentence from Brooke

The Bold and the Beautiful Recap for October 7, 2024
Thorsten Kaye, Katherine Kelly Lang

Thorsten Kaye, Katherine Kelly Lang

On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap:

Brooke enters the Forrester main office as Ridge and Li are having a conversation. She inquires about their discussion topic and Ridge says they were talking about family. Brooke asks Li how she and Poppy are after Luna’s crime spree. Li says they are doing well and taking things one day at a time. Li decides it’s time to head back to her office and makes her exit.

Brooke looks at Ridge who wonders what’s wrong with her. She says she doubts Ridge and Li were actually chatting about family. Ridge says they were talking about Luna but Brooke rightfully assumes “family” is now code for Taylor. He doesn’t deny Brooke’s assertion and she continues saying she knows he and Taylor have been spending a lot of time together after Steffy’s caged ordeal. Ridge smiles at his destiny as he thinks she is jealous. Brooke says she’s just a little wary every time Taylor returns home.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) Spoilers: Dr. Buckingham Tells Taylor She's Dying From a Broken Heart

What did you think of today’s episode? Sound off in the comments! Watch the video clip below and keep checking back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful recaps!

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

IMG_4223
The Bold and the Beautiful

B&B Recap: Ridge Finds Someone to Help Mend Taylor’s Broken Heart

By Joshua BaldwinComment
IMG_0008
The Bold and the Beautiful

B&B Recap: Ridge Tries to Help Rebalance Taylor’s Heart Chakra

By Joshua BaldwinComment
IMG_4153
The Bold and the Beautiful

B&B Recap: Dr. Buckingham Tells Taylor She’s Dying From a Broken Heart

By Joshua BaldwinComment
IMG_2230
The Bold and the Beautiful

B&B Recap: Brooke Remembers The Quickest Way to Ridge’s Heart is Through His Zipper

By Joshua BaldwinComment