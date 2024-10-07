Casey Moss' Return Airdate as Days of Our Lives' JJ Revealed

Here's when the younger Deveraux will appear back in Salem

Casey Moss

Four months after it was reported he was returning to Days of Our Lives, Casey Moss will reprise the role of JJ Deveraux on our screens. Thankfully, the hunk will hit our screens sooner rather than later.

RELATED: A Slew of Days of Our Lives Fan Favorites Heading Back to Salem

Soap Opera Digest reports that Moss' first airdate back is set to be Thursday, Oct. 17. No word yet on what brings JJ back to town, but plenty of familiar faces, including his parents, Jack (Matthew Ashford) and Jennifer (Melissa Reeves), have been announced to be returning to Salem, too.

Are you excited to see JJ back? Sound off in the comments!