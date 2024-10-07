Days of Our Lives Recap: Gabi and Stefan Say a Gut-Wrenching Goodbye

Cherie Jimenez, Brandon Barash

On today’s Days of Our Lives recap:

Paulina and Abe’s Place: EJ arrives and gives Paulina the signed statement from Stefan saying he won’t publicly implicate him in Jude’s paternity debacle and kidnapping. Paulina now has no reason to fire him. She says she has plenty of cause to fire him but won’t as she has no one to immediately replace him. Before EJ can leave, Paulina asks how he coerced Stefan into signing the statement.

EJ says Stefan’s statement is completely truthful. Paulina isn’t buying what EJ’s selling. He says he threatened to sue him for defamation. Paulina wonders what the brothers will do when he and Stefan run out of things to sue each other over. With that, EJ makes a snarky comment and exits.

University Hospital – Gabi’s Room: Stefan delivers Gabi flowers from the staff at Gabi Chic. She asks why he’s come to visit. Stefan says he’s filing for divorce and is taken aback by her reaction. He’s surprised she didn’t file first. Gabi wonders why there’s a sudden rush to bring a legal end to their union.

Stefan says he’s done with all the games they’ve been playing and thinks it’s time to call it quits. She pushes and Stefan tells Gabi about his run-in with EJ. Specifically, he notes how EJ told his brother he would never be able to erase the image of their tryst from his head. Gabi understands as she can’t stop thinking about him and Ava together. They discuss how they both wanted to inflict pain on each other which isn’t how people who are in love treat each other.

Gabi remembers how she felt when she thought Stefan died and how wonderful it was when he returned. Stefan picks up and talks about how happy they were when they finally reunited. Gabi remembers going to prison and how getting back to Stefan was the only thing that kept her going, which is why what happened with Ava devastated her. Stefan apologizes again and says he would do anything to erase the biggest mistake of his life. He says he will never love anyone the way he loves her. Stefan tears up saying he’s a damn fool for messing everything up. Gabi agrees but follows up saying she messed things up even worse. They both apologize to each other but know they can never get over the damage they’ve inflicted on their relationship. Gabi gives Stefan the go ahead to file for divorce so they can finally be done. With that, they say goodbye to one another and Stefan makes his slow, sad, exit and Gabi is left to herself to weep.

Horton Square: Julie is hanging out with Thomas and Charlotte. She says their daddy is at home with a very special surprise. Just then, Leo arrives. Julie tries to rush them off, but Leo keeps talking and unintentionally causes trouble by mentioning the great news about their mother. Leo scrambles and says their mother has been promoted to a guardian angel. Julie quickly grabs them and exits but not before shooting Leo an exasperated look.

Horton House: “Abigail” arrives to see Chad who tells her he wants to tell the kids she’s alive. “Abigail” says they absolutely cannot do what he wants. Chad explains how too many people know she’s alive and wants the kids to find out intentionally before someone else blabs. “Abigail” still wants to wait but Chad says telling the kids might further spark her memory. She can’t stomach turning their kids lives upside down on the slight chance she’ll regain her memories. Chad relents and goes to call Julie just as she arrives with Thomas and Charlotte.

Thomas asks who “Abigail” is and Julie says to give him a a second to gather his thoughts. “Abigail” says she’s heard so much about them and introduces herself as a friend of Chad who works with him at the newspaper. Chad asks Julie to take the kids to the kitchen so they can finish up their business meeting.

Chad asks “Abigail” if her memories were triggered, and she says no. A very disappointed Chad doesn’t know what to do next. Julie returns and Chad explains why they didn’t tell the kids the truth. Julie takes the opportunity to introduce herself to her cousin. “Abigail” leans back when Julie tries to hug her but thanks her for all her help and support. Julie bluntly says she has no idea how long they can keep this secret from the kids. Chad says “Abigail” has an idea and she tells Julie she wants them to go to Paris.

Brady Pub: Ava arrives and Roman says he’s changed the locks and has new keys for her. She thanks him and says she doesn’t know when she’s going to be able to pay her back rent. They take a seat, and Ava explains how she lost her latest job at The Bistro. Roman says she can have her job back but tells her to have a discussion with Stefan before making an official decision. With that, Ava exits just as Leo enters.

Leo asks for a drink as it’s been a day and Roman obliges. He asks what’s going on with Leo and he explains how Chad’s kids don’t know their mother is still alive. Leo explains the situation and can’t believe they’ve kept the “Abigail” secret this long.

The Bistro: Ava arrives and asks about his original job offer. She wants to reconsider but only if he and Gabi aren’t back together. Stefan says he thought they had a chance to reunite but no longer. Ava hopes Stefan isn’t moving too quickly. Stefan says neither of them can get over their betrayals. Ava apologizes but Stefan says she did nothing wrong.

University Hospital – Gabi’s Room: EJ arrives to see Gabi and informs her about Rafe’s warning to stay away from her. Gabi says the mansion is large and they can find a way to avoid each other. EJ gets snarky about Stefan but she informs him he is filing for divorce, and it’s all his fault. She explains about their earlier conversation and EJ admits his role in their fight. Gabi thinks EJ is still projecting his own anger onto ruining her marriage to Stefan. He’s now ruined their union as he did his own with Nicole.

Previous Days of Our Lives (DAYS) Recap: Julie Begs Chad to Tell His Children the Truth

Endings

EJ apologizes for any role he may have played in ending her marriage, but truly thought it was already done. Gabi apologizes for lashing out as she only has herself to blame.

Stefan thinks he should’ve always known his intense relationship with Gabi would end in a tragic manner. He tells Ava he hopes she will come back to work at the restaurant. Ava thanks him and accepts his offer.

Leo writes Body & Soul scripts on his phone when Roman approaches. They chat about the show, and he catches Roman up on Hattie’s untimely demise on the show. Leo feels bad for blindsiding her as he considers Hattie a friend.

Chad told “Abigail” about their original trip to Paris. It was such a romantic trip, she hopes it will spark her memory. Julie wants to know what happens if her memory doesn’t return. “Abigail” says they will tell the kids the truth no matter what happens when they’re away.

