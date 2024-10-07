Skip to main content

Debbie Allen Talks That Grey's Anatomy Slap and Catherine's Motivations

The icon opens up about Grey's Anatomy Season 21
Debbie Allen

Debbie Allen

Although Bailey (Chandra Wilson) slapping Catherine (Debbie Allen) was a dream on Grey's Anatomy, the scene still wowed fans. As Season 21 gets underway, the drama is as rich as ever, thanks in no small part to Catherine's machinations. Allen sat down with The Hollywood Reporter to talk about filming the slap and Catherine's motivations.

Asked how the idea of the slap came up, Allen explained:

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Asked if she saw Catherine as a "vulnerable villain," as Marinis termed her, Allen mused:

How does the medical soap keep it fresh? Allen answered:

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

Debbie Allen, Catherine Fox, Grey's Anatomy
Pop Confidential

Grey's Anatomy Boss Teases What to Expect in Season 21

By Daytime Confidential StaffComment
Ellen Pompeo, Grey's Anatomy
Pop Confidential

Grey's Anatomy Renewed For 19th Season

By Jillian BoweComment
Meredith Gray, Catherine Avery, Grey's Anatomy
Pop Confidential

Debbie Allen Teases "Epic Sea Change" For Meredith on Grey's Anatomy

By Jillian BoweComment
Greys
Pop Confidential

WATCH: It's Catherine Fox Against The World Tonight on Grey's Anatomy (VIDEO)

By Daytime Confidential StaffComment