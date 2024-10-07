Debbie Allen Talks That Grey's Anatomy Slap and Catherine's Motivations

Debbie Allen Photo courtesy of ABC

Although Bailey (Chandra Wilson) slapping Catherine (Debbie Allen) was a dream on Grey's Anatomy, the scene still wowed fans. As Season 21 gets underway, the drama is as rich as ever, thanks in no small part to Catherine's machinations. Allen sat down with The Hollywood Reporter to talk about filming the slap and Catherine's motivations.

Asked how the idea of the slap came up, Allen explained:

Well, it was my idea. How about that? It was totally my idea. I worked so closely with our showrunner, Meg Marinis. She is fantastic. And we were kind of picking up where we left off last season, where I had fired everybody. I was on one. And, so, she said, 'Well, I was thinking of her having this inspiring speech.' I said, 'Girl, don’t nobody want to hear inspiration right now. Catherine needs to be slapped. She has acted so badly.' And she hesitated because nobody wants to slap me. I said, 'This is a great way for us to start the season, because everybody will be so curious about what’s the fallout of that. How does that happen? What’s next?' It was really fun shooting and Miss Chandra Wilson also did not want to slap me. She was like, 'I’m not slapping you, Debbie Allen' … It’s become a really big kind of viral thing now. I guess it’s a meme right now.

Asked if she saw Catherine as a "vulnerable villain," as Marinis termed her, Allen mused:

Yes, because in her heart of hearts, she cares about the hospital and its legacy. And she cares about the foundation. She cares about women. And she cares about science. But she wants things to be done with integrity. She’s vulnerable, she’s a cancer patient currently. You can be as badass as you want to, but there are some things that knock you down a little bit, and cancer could be one of them, that’s for sure. But she is not sharing that. She’s strong in her will to try to find her way through living with cancer and not bringing her family to the point of suffering with her. There’s this vulnerability in that. You have compassion for this character. You kind of love her for her strength.

How does the medical soap keep it fresh? Allen answered: