General Hospital Spoilers: Laura and Lucky Reunite!

Genie Francis

Here are the latest General Hospital spoilers:

Laura (Genie Francis) returns to Port Charles.

Anna (Finola Hughes) gives Brennan (Charles Mesure) a warning.

Brad (Parry Shen) confides in Cody (Josh Kelly).

Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) and Martin (Michael E. Knight) work on a strategy for court.

Jason (Steve Burton) and Anna clear the air.

Holly (Emma Samms) and Robert (Tristan Rogers) reunite.

Diane (Carolyn Hennesy) receives orders from Sonny (Maurice Benard).

Lucky (Jonathan Jackson) asks for help.

Mac (John J. York) is free with his opinions.

Anna has questions for Carly (Laura Wright).

Previous General Hospital (GH) Spoilers: Alexis Tells Martin Her Secrets

Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst) worries about Lucky.

Carly meets up with Brennan.

Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) has hope.

Sonny updates Kristina (Kate Mansi).

Ava (Maura West) runs into someone she wishes she hadn’t.

Laura and Lucky reunite.

Sam (Kelly Monaco) heads to Pentonville to visit Alexis.

Sonny makes a big move.

Keep checking back for the latest General Hospital spoilers!