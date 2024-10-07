Here's When Genie Francis and Jonathan Jackson Will Reunite on General Hospital

Laura and Lucky are set to share scenes soon

Genie Francis, Jonathan Jackson

General Hospital fans have eagerly been awaiting the on-screen reunion of mother-son duo Laura (Genie Francis) and Lucky (Jonathan Jackson). Soap Opera Digest reports that the Port Charles mayor and the ex-cop will now be sharing scenes pretty soon.

Per the publication, Francis resumed filming at GH a few weeks ago. Her initial scenes with Jackson will air (provided there aren't any unforeseen preemptions) on Wednesday, Oct. 9.

The site also notes that Laura's first scenes back will be with her son, and emotions will be running high, since Laura comes home as Lulu's (Alexa Havins) health continues to present challenges.