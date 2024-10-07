Skip to main content

Kelly Monaco on Upcoming General Hospital Exit: "Still Doesn't Make Any Sense to Me"

Kelly Monaco comments on GH departure "Still doesn't make any sense to me."
Kelly Monaco

Kelly Monaco (Sam McCall) is just as confused as General Hospital fans regarding her exiting the series that has been her home for over the past 20 years. Monaco posted a picture of herself with her GH family, TV mom Nancy Lee Grahn (Alexis), and her onscreen sisters Kate Mansi (Kristina) and Kirsten Vaganos (Molly) via Instagram signifying her final scene with the trio with the caption: 

RELATED: Kelly Monaco Claims General Hospital Firing Was "Retaliation"

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Later on in the post, Monaco's television mama Grahn gave some advice to the actress who played spitfire Sam McCall for 21 years on GH, replying:

RELATED: RUMOR REPORT: Is Kelly Monaco OUT at General Hospital?

See Grahn's remarks below.

Kelly Monaco

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

GH Alexis and Sam
General Hospital

General Hospital's Nancy Lee Grahn Admits it Was "Hard" Filming Final Scenes With Kelly Monaco

By Jillian BoweComment
Kelly Monaco
General Hospital

WATCH: Kelly Monaco Gives Tearful Goodbye to Cast and Crew of General Hospital (VIDEO)

By Jillian BoweComment
Billy Miller and Kelly Monaco
General Hospital

Kelly Monaco Remembers Ex-General Hospital Co-Star Billy Miller on 1 Year Anniversary of Death

By Jillian BoweComment
GH Ric and Ava
General Hospital

More Questions and Less Answers on General Hospital

By Jillian BoweComment