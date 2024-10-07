Kelly Monaco on Upcoming General Hospital Exit: "Still Doesn't Make Any Sense to Me"

Kelly Monaco comments on GH departure "Still doesn't make any sense to me."

Photo Credit: Disney/Ricky Middlesworth

Kelly Monaco (Sam McCall) is just as confused as General Hospital fans regarding her exiting the series that has been her home for over the past 20 years. Monaco posted a picture of herself with her GH family, TV mom Nancy Lee Grahn (Alexis), and her onscreen sisters Kate Mansi (Kristina) and Kirsten Vaganos (Molly) via Instagram signifying her final scene with the trio with the caption:

still doesn’t make any sense to me

Later on in the post, Monaco's television mama Grahn gave some advice to the actress who played spitfire Sam McCall for 21 years on GH, replying:

All will be well. There are some things a TV mother just knows.

See Grahn's remarks below.