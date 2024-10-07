Ryan Murphy Suggests Possible Follow-up to Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

Could more Monsters be on the way?

There may be more of Lyle and Erik Menéndez's stories left to tell. Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story co-creator Ryan Murphy told Variety that he could envision including a few follow-up episodes to his hit series. In the show, Lyle and Erik were portrayed by General Hospital alum Nicholas Alexander Chavez and Cooper Koch.

It was announced last week that the Los Angeles District Attorney will reexamine evidence and may reevaluate sentences in the brothers' cases. Murphy informed the trade site that he might choose to extend the season of Monsters, explaining:

I think what I would be interested in doing, if Nicholas [Alexander Chavez] and Cooper [Koch] would agree to do it, is maybe one or two episodes that continue the story.

Has Murphy become an advocate for the incarcerated, given how the real-life brothers' sentences may be affected by the "reel" show? He mused: