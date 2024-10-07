Sherri Shepherd Discusses Self-Confidence and Dream Talk Show Guests

Sherri Shepherd graces the latest cover of Woman's World magazine. In her interview, the multi-hyphenate talks about where she gets her self-confidence from and the identities of which guests she'd love to feature on Sherri.

Discussing the source of her self-confidence, Shepherd revealed:

I’d say my self confidence in part comes from my son, Jeffrey, because I’ve had to learn to advocate for him because he is on the spectrum. I had to teach my son to advocate for himself because he won’t do it until he sees me do it. He’s 19 now. He has a hard time speaking up and I have to show him it’s okay to speak up. My grandmother would always say, 'If you don’t ask, the answer is already and always will be no.' When you stop overthinking things, it allows you a certain amount of freedom. It’s okay to fail because we always will and if you don’t, you’ll never grow. So it’s all been a learning process for me.

The comedian has already welcomed many high-profile guests to Sherri. But who would she like to see grace the stage who hasn't yet done so? She said: