The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Lucy Receives More Bad News From Daniel

Lily Brooks O'Briant and Michael Graziadei

Sharon: The coffeehouse owner (Sharon Case) takes a considerable risk. Later, Sharon gets mixed signals from Nick (Joshua Morrow).

Claire: The Au pair (Hayley Erin) faces off with Kyle (Michael Mealor) regarding his previous affair with Audra (Zuleyka Silver). Look for Jack (Peter Bergman) to give Claire the 411 on things.

Nate: Dr. Hastings (Sean Dominic) heads back to Genoa City with shocking information.

Nikki: The socialite (Melody Thomas Scott) gets control in the negotiations.

Daniel: The artist (Michael Graziadei) has to give Lucy (Lily Brooks O'Briant) even more bad news.

Victor: The mustache (Eric Braeden) creates chaos for the Abbott family. Watch for Victor to save the day for Abby (Melissa Ordway) and switch up on Lily (Christel Khalil).

Chance: The Chancellor heir (Conner Floyd) cautions Daniel as he starts an investigation surrounding Heather's (Vail Bloom) death. Look for Chance to grill Sharon.

Nick: The Newman playboy is once again stuck in the middle between Sharon and Phyllis (Michelle Stafford).

Cole: The professor (J. Eddie Peck) wants answers from Victoria (Amelia Heinle) on where they stand and what the future holds for them.