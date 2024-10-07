Skip to main content

Vice President Kamala Harris to Visit The View Tuesday

The Democratic Presidential candidate will chat with the co-hosts
Kamala Harris

Vice President Kamala Harris

As her campaign heats up, Democratic Presidential candidate Kamala Harris is heading to daytime. Per Deadline, the incumbent Vice President will stop by the The View on Tuesday, Oct. 8.

Other stops she'll be making on this media blitz include a special edition of 60 Minutes on Monday, Oct. 7, The Howard Stern Show on SiriusXM, and The Late Show with Stephen Colbert Tuesday night. She will also take part in a Univision town hall on Thursday, Oct. 10, while a pretaped interview on the hit podcast Call Her Daddy is slated to air this week, too.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

Kamala Harris, The View
Talk Shows

VP Kamala Harris Interview Delivers The View's Best Ratings in Years

By Daytime Confidential StaffComment
Kamala Harris, The View
Talk Shows

WATCH: VP Kamala Harris Discusses Bipartisan Support and Border Security on The View (VIDEO)

By Daytime Confidential StaffComment
the View
Talk Shows

The View Co-Hosts Weigh in on Janet Jackson's Remarks on Kamala Harris

By Daytime Confidential StaffComment
Sunny Hostin
Talk Shows

WATCH: The View Co-Hosts Fire Back at Trump After He Slams Harris Interview (VIDEO)

By Daytime Confidential StaffComment