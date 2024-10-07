Vice President Kamala Harris to Visit The View Tuesday

Vice President Kamala Harris YouTube

As her campaign heats up, Democratic Presidential candidate Kamala Harris is heading to daytime. Per Deadline, the incumbent Vice President will stop by the The View on Tuesday, Oct. 8.

Other stops she'll be making on this media blitz include a special edition of 60 Minutes on Monday, Oct. 7, The Howard Stern Show on SiriusXM, and The Late Show with Stephen Colbert Tuesday night. She will also take part in a Univision town hall on Thursday, Oct. 10, while a pretaped interview on the hit podcast Call Her Daddy is slated to air this week, too.