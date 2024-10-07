WATCH: Jennifer Hudson Asks Common About Marriage Comments (VIDEO)

Common, Jennifer Hudson Photo: Chris Haston/Warner Bros.

Could wedding bells be in the future for Common and Jennifer Hudson? The two, who teased their relationship on The Jennifer Hudson Show back in January 2024, addressed their love again when Common and fellow MC Pete Rock appeared on the show recently. In particular, Hudson made sure to ask her beau about comments he made regarding marriage.

Hudson said:

I heard you’ve been even out there talking about marriage. What’s that about?

Common replied:

I was asked about marriage and I just answered honestly. I said... You know what? You told me a quote that your mother said: 'A man knows what he wants.' And I was saying my true feelings about... Listen, Jennifer is the person. If I should be married, it will be to Jennifer Kate Hudson. I was just being honest.

Moved, the EGOT winner put her hands over her heart as the crowd cheered. Then, Common asked Hudson where she stood on marriage. Hudson replied:

Well, you know what? My mother was right. I think, if she had met you... She said, 'I don't know about the rest of them, but that Common is all right with me.' That's what she'd say, and I would agree. I think it's a beautiful thing. I think you are a deserving man and, you know, I support that idea. I think it's a beautiful idea. I will say that... Now, hold on! In due time, you know, if it ever gets to that place.

Watch the romantic discussion below.