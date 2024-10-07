Skip to main content

WATCH: Jennifer Hudson Asks Common About Marriage Comments (VIDEO)

The EGOT winner and her rapper/actor love talk whether marriage could be on the horizon
Common, Jennifer Hudson

Could wedding bells be in the future for Common and Jennifer Hudson? The two, who teased their relationship on The Jennifer Hudson Show back in January 2024, addressed their love again when Common and fellow MC Pete Rock appeared on the show recently. In particular, Hudson made sure to ask her beau about comments he made regarding marriage.

Hudson said:

Common replied:

Moved, the EGOT winner put her hands over her heart as the crowd cheered. Then, Common asked Hudson where she stood on marriage. Hudson replied:

Watch the romantic discussion below.

