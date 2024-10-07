WATCH: The Young and The Restless Stars Eric Braeden and Amelia Heinle Dance it Out (VIDEO)

Skip to main content

Y&R's Eric Braeden cuts a rug with co-star Amelia Heinle.
The Young and the Restless viewers are used to seeing lead actor Eric Braeden (Victor Newman) get tough and cutthroat onscreen, but who knew he can cut a rug? Braeden posted a video of himself and co-star Amelia Heinle (Victoria Newman) busting out a few moves in between takes. 

See the two break it down below!

Don't hurt 'em Eric!

