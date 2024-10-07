The Young and the Restless Recap: A Desperate Sharon Makes a Move to Save Her Skin

Sharon Case

On today’s The Young and the Restless recap:

Sharon is in her car crying and having a little conversation with herself. She vows she won’t let anyone lock her up. She says she doesn’t need Cameron anymore and will fix everything herself. She just needs to get Daniel and Lucy out of the apartment. Sharon decides to be proactive and grabs her phone.

Daniel is sitting by himself when he receives what appears to be a disturbing text.

Previous The Young and the Restless (Y&R) Recap: Sharon Probes Daniel and Lucy for Information About Heather’s Death

What did you think of today’s episode? Sound off in the comments! Watch the video clip below and keep checking back for the latest The Young and the Restless recaps!