All Eight Seasons of The Bay Available on Tubi

Watch all eight seasons of The Bay on Tubi.
the bay logo

Get ready to relive all the love, drama, chaos, suspense, and romance of The Bay. The streaming drama announced that, in addition to being available to watch on Amazon Prime Video, PopStar, and Peacock, fans can now catch up on what's going down in Bay City on Tubi! All seasons of the Emmy award-winning series are available on the free ad-supported over-the-top content platform.

Season eight of The Bay is currently available to view.

 

