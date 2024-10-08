Days of Our Lives Recap: Hattie Refuses to Die

On today’s Days of Our Lives recap:

Horton Square: Hattie verbally attacks Leo for penning her Body & Soul demise. Leo says he didn’t write her off as it wasn’t his call. The producers call the shot. That being said, he’s in mourning over not being able to write for her character. Further, he wanted to give her a heads up, but Abe and Kate told him to keep it to himself.

Hattie thinks Leo was an accomplice to her scripted death. Leo tries to explain how it all came about but Hattie continues to blame him for her untimely, fictional demise. Leo tries to pick up Hattie’s and hopes they can still be friends. Hattie says she no longer wants anything to do with him. With that, she exits.

Body & Soul HQ: Bonnie arrives and energetically thanks Kate and Abe for saving her scripted life. She goes on and on about how grateful she is her character is still going strong. Now that Hattie’s character, Charlemagne, is kicking the bucket, Bonnie wonders if all her “stuff” (clothes, sets, fictional husband) are up for grabs for her character, Cassandra. Kate finally stops her manic rant saying she’s not getting any of Hattie nor Charlemagne’s “stuff.” She reminds Bonnie that Hattie was fired because she didn’t respect the notion that B&S is an ensemble cast. If she keeps it up, Cassandra could meet her original fate. Bonnie quickly apologizes for her over-exuberance and Abe and Kate remind her there are no stars and she must move forward with humility. With that, Bonnie quickly makes her way out the door.

Leo arrives and Kate tells him they don’t have the budget for some of his long term stories. A dejected Leo says it’s all good and goes into what a wretched creature he is and how his mother was always right about him. Kate tries to get down to the problem when Leo explains about Hattie. Kate tries to make him feel better by offering to let him watch Hattie’s death scenes on the monitor but Leo declines.

Kate compliments Leo on his writing of Hattie’s death scenes. Leo appreciates the kind words but admits he may have stolen a bit of material from a memorable diva’s death on L.A. Law.

University Hospital – Lobby: Seth thanks Kayla for convincing him to let Body & Soul shoot at the hospital. He says the experience has been amazing and he’s been bitten by the acting bug. Kayla thought his original scene was a one-off, but Seth says the producers must have been impressed since he’s getting more screen time. He asks Kayla if she could put in a good word so maybe he’ll get some love scenes.

DiMera Mansion – Johnny and Chanel’s Bedroom: Johnny and Chanel bask in the love of their marital bed. Just then, a very chiseled, very nekkid, Alex walks in, hops into their bed, and gets to work putting the moves on Chanel. Just then, Johnny sits up in bed having clearly experienced yet another sexual nightmare.

Johnny tells Chanel about his forced, voyeruristic sexual nightmare. Chanel feels badly for him but understands considering the upcoming love scenes. Chanel reminds Johnny, once again, there is nothing between her and Alex. They’re only friends, which seems to puzzle Johnny. Chanel explains she and Alex decided to call a truce since they have to work together. Johnny seems to understand and then suggests they get changed and on the way to work.

Stephanie’s Place: Stephanie is on the phone with Jada and they’re discussing Rafe’s return home. Jada asks about Alex and Stephanie says there’s nothing to report. Just then, a hot, sweaty, half-nekkid Alex comes a-knockin. A flustered Stephanie quickly hangs up and invites Alex in. He gives her a coffee and she is happy to live across the hall from a man who can anticipate her needs. Alex notes he’s been at the gym to get his blood flowing and to work off the nervous energy in anticipation of today’s love scenes.

Stephanie is confused as she thought Alex and Chanel were going to ask to put the love scenes on the back burner. Alex explains about all the rewrites and how Kate said there would be no more. Stephanie asks how he feels about playing against Chanel and Alex explains they called a truce and decided to start fresh. Stephanie thinks it all sounds great but wonders how Johnny is coping. They decide to ride to set together before he makes his exit.

University Hospital – Lobby: Abe joins Johnny on set as he thought it would be a good idea to be front and center for what could be a volatile shoot. Bonnie and Seth are on set and ready to shoot but Hattie is nowhere to be found.

Stephanie and Alex arrive and, she agrees to run lines with him. Just then, Seth pops in and asks if either of them has seen Hattie.

Just as the entire B&S set assumes they’ve been stood up, Hattie arrives. She says she got lost in the confusing maze of the hospital. No one seems to care, and Johnny directs everyone to get ready to shoot. Bonnie tries to have a conversation with Hattie who is ready to just move along with her impending, on-screen death.

The scene begins with a confrontation between Charlemagne and Cassandra. The two characters decide to have a fresh start and wipe the slate clean. Abe and Johnny watch on as Hattie needs to be directed to push the button on the elevator. Charlemagne finally pushes the button for the elevator but won’t let go of Cassandra’s hand. Johnny directs her to turn towards the elevator, wave to Cassandra, and step into the elevator.

Johnny stops the scene, and Hattie says there’s no elevator for her character to get on. Abe notes it’s a short, three-foot fall with an air mattress to catch her. Hattie says she doesn’t want to die. Johnny reminds Hattie she is a professional actor and directs her to begin the scene again. Charlemagne hits the button on the elevator and goes off script, asking Cassandra if she wants to go with her. When Cassandra reminds her that she’s still attached to the IV, Charlemagne asks Dr. Jake Lamoray if he wants to grab the elevator for her but he says he’s going to stay behind with Cassandra. Johnny directs Hattie to get on the elevator but she turns and refuses to follow the directions. Hattie says she can’t stop them from killing off her character but refuses to help them do it. With that, she walks away.

Park: Chanel is sitting on a park bench rubbing her back when Kayla arrives on the scene. Chanel explains she thinks she threw her back out when she bent down to tie her shoe. Kayla thinks it’s not serious but Chanel appears to be in a great deal of pain. The two decide to rest up on the bench.

Chanel thinks she needs to get to the set, but Kayla thinks she needs to go to the actual hospital for treatment in the E.R. With that, Kayla gingerly walks Chanel out of the park.

University Hospital – Exam Room: Stephanie and Alex run lines and he passionately kisses her. Art suddenly imitates life, they begin to actually kiss, and Alex picks Stephanie up and swoops her into a passionate embrace on the bed.

Endings

Leo runs into Bonnie in Horton Square and asks about the shoot. Bonnie says Hattie refused to finish the scene and stormed off in diva-like fashion.

Abe updates Kate on Hattie’s diva like ending to today’s sheet. Just then, she arrives on the scene. Kate thinks she wants to get paid but Hattie simply wants to express her anger and says she’s ready to head out of town. She says they will pay for what they did to her and the entire production will be cursed and goes up in flames.

An in pain Chanel arrives at the hospital. She wants to work her scenes, but Kayla says she’s calling Abe and Kate to says Chanel will be out of commission for the day.

Johnny approaches an exam room when Seth says he doesn’t think he wants to go in. Johnny doesn’t understand and Seth says something steamy and untoward is actually going on. With that, he exits and Johnny decides to enter the room. When he walks in, he finds a very nekkid Johnny and a woman he assumes is Chanel doing the dirty on the exam room bed.

