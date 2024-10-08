Perkie’s Observations: Aiden Comes Out to Lucky on General Hospital

Colin Cassidy

On today’s General Hospital recap:

Robert says he doesn't want to keep secrets from Diane and tells her Holly is back. He wants her to have no doubts she is his future and Holly is his past.

Violet tells Tracy about hitting the bully. Tracy explains alcoholism to her and how Finn has an illness. She tells Violet she shouldn't have reacted and not to do so in the future. Gio talks to Violet about missing his own mother, but she'll get to see Finn again.

Brook Lynn and Chase meet with the principal who has concerns about Violet. He's certain they will get her through this situation. Tracy calls in Diane who shows up at the school to throw her weight around. Brook Lynn and Chase tell her everything is handled, and Diane can stand down.

Jack introduces himself to Holly asking for information about Sidwell and his operation. Holly claims not to be aware of anything and says, in the end, she was there to help Lucky escape. Felicia arrives wondering why Holly is staying at the hotel and not with them. Holly says she shouldn't be messing with Robert, but Felicia disagrees. Later, Holly shows up at Robert's door.

Willow and Wylie run into Lucas at Bobbie's and the two are introduced. Michael and Maxie arrive and both welcome Lucas home.

Lucas is quick to make an exit and heads to the cemetery to talk to his mother's grave, where Maxie finds him. Lucas admits he left town because he needed to get over not being Wylie's dad. He knows Wylie has a wonderful life with Michael and Willow and the two share a hug.

Willow and Michael discuss how grateful they are to Lucas for being accommodating when everything happened with Wylie. The two decide to tell Wylie the truth about his past with Lucas.

Lucky and Aiden hang out in the hospital break room to get reacquainted. Lucky apologizes for his lack of communication and how he should have tried harder. Aiden says he has something important to tell him and comes out to his father. Lucky says he loves him, and nothing will change his love for his son.

Aiden tells him about his baking business and how he's saving money to go to culinary school in Paris. Lucky says it reminds him of Luke. Lucky promises to stay in town for a bit.

Liz gets the lab results and tells Lucky he's not a viable match for Lulu.

