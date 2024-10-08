Skip to main content

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos to Bring Thriller My Darling to Amazon MGM Studios

Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa are partnering with Amazon MGM Studios. The on- and off-screen duo's Milojo Productions has bought the rights to Marie Still's novel My Darlings, according to The Hollywood Reporter. They are developing the thriller, which hits bookstores today, into a series. 

The series will center around Eloise Williams, a wife, mother, interior designer, and the it girl of her social circle who just happens to be a serial killer. An unknown blackmailer threatens to expose Eloise’s past, prompting a new wave of killings out of necessity, not desire. The satirical thriller will be executive produced by the Live with Kelly and Mark hosts, along with Justin W. Lo and Leo Richardson, who will also adapt the book. Richardson first worked with Ripa and Consuelos on the potential All My Children primetime series Pine ValleyJames Griffiths will direct and also serve as an executive producer. 

