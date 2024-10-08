Van Hansis Talks Joining General Hospital as Lucas

Van Hansis Steven Bergman/AFF-USA.COM

Van Hansis (Lucas) may be new to General Hospital, but he's no stranger to daytime, earning plaudits in years past for his performance as As the World Turns' Luke. The fan-favorite actor spoke to Soap Opera Digest about returning to soap operas and slipping into the role of Lucas.

Viewers were excited to see Hansis back in daytime, which was gratifying. He reflected:

It’s flattering as hell. It has been such a long time since I was on daytime, so to be remembered and for people to be excited that I’m joining this show and playing this role and everything, it’s nothing but incredibly, incredibly flattering. It feels kind of full-circle in a really nice way.

Hansis acquainted himself with Lucas' complicated Port Charles backstory, including the fact that the baby he thought was his son, Wiley, was actually his nephew Michael's (Chad Duell) son. That baby swap broke up Lucas' marriage to Brad Cooper (Parry Shen). Hansis mused:

That was the main story I had to figure out, what has gone on with the baby and all that stuff. I’d been on a soap for so long that I honestly was like, ‘Well, of course there’s a baby switch!’ It’s always interesting trying to explain storylines to people who don’t watch soap operas, because they’re the ones who are like, ‘Wait, what is happening?’ I’m like, ‘Yeah, well, you know, he switched the baby, so my baby is actually my nephew now, and there was a cult leader, and a car accident… [laughs]’ But for me, that’s just the world the characters live in. While it’s all high stakes and dramatic and if that were to happen in real life, we’d be like, ‘That’s insane,’ for them, it’s like, ‘This is a Tuesday in Port Charles.’

Lucas made it clear to Brad they weren't ever going to reunite, but there is a lot of romantic history between the pair. Hansis said: