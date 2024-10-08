WATCH: VP Kamala Harris Discusses Bipartisan Support and Border Security on The View (VIDEO)

Vice President Kamala Harris

Vice President Kamala Harris stopped by The View yesterday to chat with the ladies about the upcoming Presidential election. In the interview, the Democratic nominee for POTUS addressed the panel's questions and discussed her own bipartisan support base.

Joy Behar recited a list of former President Donald Trump's crimes, misdeeds, and promises, and the VP noted that the Republican Presidential candidate also said he planned to "terminate" the US Constitution. Harris reflected on how people from varied political parties and backgrounds have supported her, musing:

Frankly, one of the things I'm very proud of that we've done collectively, we really are building a coalition around some very fundamental issues including that we love our country, and that we have to put country before party. We have to agree about the sanctity of the oath we take to defend the Constitution of the United States, to support the Constitution of the United States.

Alyssa Farah Griffin asked about the US-Mexico border and illegal immigration, to which Harris replied:

I went down to the border and let me tell you, these border agents are walking around the clock. They need more resources.

I have personally prosecuted transnational criminal organizations. I have taken on the cartels. I prosecuted the cartels. I understand the serious nature of this issue and the need to fix it. Again, Donald Trump prefers to run on problems and says he’s not solution-oriented.

Watch Harris' interview below.