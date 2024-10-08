WATCH: VP Kamala Harris Discusses Bipartisan Support and Border Security on The View (VIDEO)
Vice President Kamala Harris stopped by The View yesterday to chat with the ladies about the upcoming Presidential election. In the interview, the Democratic nominee for POTUS addressed the panel's questions and discussed her own bipartisan support base.
Joy Behar recited a list of former President Donald Trump's crimes, misdeeds, and promises, and the VP noted that the Republican Presidential candidate also said he planned to "terminate" the US Constitution. Harris reflected on how people from varied political parties and backgrounds have supported her, musing:
Recommended Articles
Alyssa Farah Griffin asked about the US-Mexico border and illegal immigration, to which Harris replied:
Watch Harris' interview below.